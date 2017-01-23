Had His Chance, Didn’t Make It – West Ham Supremo Defends Record of Blooding Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has defended his club's record of involving youth products and insisted that Dan Potts had his chance at the club before they decided to sell him to Luton Town.



The left-back, who is a product of the Hammers’ youth system, joined the League Two outfit on a two-year deal in the summer of 2015.











Potts, who had been highly rated by a number of West Ham fans, has featured heavily for Luton Town this season, making 19 appearances in all competitions.



On the other hand, the 22-year-old managed just 13 appearances for West Ham after making his first team debut for the club during the 2011/12 campaign.





Gold believes Potts got his chance at West Ham, but he failed to take it and that is why he is playing at a League Two club.

“Trevor, if players end up in L1 it's because there not good enough for the Premier League, sad but that's the way it works”, Gold replied to a tweet which asked why West Ham youngsters end up in the lower leagues.



Gold was then asked specifically about Potts.



“Dan got his chance at West Ham but sadly didn't make it he's now playing for Luton in the 2nd division. Good luck Dan", he added.



Potts had loan spells at Colchester United and Portsmouth before exiting West Ham permanently to join Luton.



The defender has represented England up to Under-20 level.

