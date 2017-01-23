We Can’t Do Without Him – Roma To Keep Bargain Tottenham Hotspur Star Federico Fazio

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are poised to sign Federico Fazio from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis and hand the centre-back a contract running until the summer of 2019.



Fazio has now featured in the specified number of games needed for Roma to pay €3.2m to keep him on a permanent basis, following his arrival on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer.











The Argentine has become a key man at the Stadio Olimpico and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma will keep him by paying a €3,2m fee.



Allied to the €1.2m loan fee paid to Tottenham to sign Fazio on loan, the defender will cost the Italian giants just €4.4m, which they believe represents superb business.





Fazio has become a rock in the Roma defence and the Giallorossi will hand him a contract running until 2019, which could net him €3m dependent upon the team's performances and his displays.