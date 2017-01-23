XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2017 - 19:05 GMT

We Can’t Do Without Him – Roma To Keep Bargain Tottenham Hotspur Star Federico Fazio

 




Roma are poised to sign Federico Fazio from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis and hand the centre-back a contract running until the summer of 2019.

Fazio has now featured in the specified number of games needed for Roma to pay €3.2m to keep him on a permanent basis, following his arrival on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer.




The Argentine has become a key man at the Stadio Olimpico and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma will keep him by paying a €3,2m fee.

Allied to the €1.2m loan fee paid to Tottenham to sign Fazio on loan, the defender will cost the Italian giants just €4.4m, which they believe represents superb business.
 


Fazio has become a rock in the Roma defence and the Giallorossi will hand him a contract running until 2019, which could net him €3m dependent upon the team's performances and his displays.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti was clear on Fazio's value to the club following Sunday's 1-0 win over Cagliari in Serie A.

The Roma boss said: "For us, it is now impossible to do without him."
 