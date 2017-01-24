XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2017 - 22:40 GMT

Bayern Munich To Slam Door On Tottenham Hotspur’s Approach For Technical Director

 




Tottenham Hotspur have offered Bayern Munich technical director Michael Reschke the post of sporting director, but the Bavarians will not allow him to leave.

Spurs have been impressed with Reschke's work at the Allianz Arena, where he has been involved in identifying talents and concluding deals to take them to Bayern Munich.




The technical director has been involved in the transfers of Kingsley Coman, Douglas Costa, Renato Sanches, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy.

Reschke is renowned for his eye for young talents and Spurs are keen to have him onboard.
 


But according to German daily TZ, they have found an unwilling club to approach in Bayern Munich.

The German giants currently do not have a sporting director and consider Reschke's departure impossible to contemplate before the position is filled.

Even more key for Bayern Munich though is that in the summer the club will open a new youth academy.

And Reschke is considered crucial to the recruitment and development of the youngsters the club will bring in.
 