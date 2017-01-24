Marseille Given No Sign West Ham Ready To Compromise On Dimitri Payet

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are adopting an uncompromising stance on Dimitri Payet's asking price, leaving Marseille with work to do if they are to be able to sign the midfielder this month.



Marseille have just seen a third bid for Payet dismissed by the Hammers, who it is claimed want €40m and are showing every sign of not being willing to budge on their demands, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.











The French giants, whose latest bid is mooted to have come in at the €26m mark, are now looking at putting together a package which would include bonus payments to move closer to West Ham's asking price.



Payet remains keen to move to the Stade Velodrome.





Indeed, his wife and children have already headed back to France in anticipation of a deal for his services being done.