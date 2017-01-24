XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2017 - 16:34 GMT

Spurs Stars Need Mental Rest – Coach Explains Barcelona Trip

 




Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Jesus Perez has explained that the club flew to Barcelona for a mid-season training camp to provide the players with some much needed mental rest.

Following a hard fought 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Saturday, Spurs travelled to the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and trained there instead of White Hart Lane.




Tottenham failed to register their seventh consecutive win in the Premier League, but came from two goals behind to secure a point against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Perez, who has been with Mauricio Pochettino since his Espanyol days, said that the team went to Barcelona so that the players could get a bit of mental rest.
 


“The most important thing is to provide the players with a little rest, not physical rest, but mental rest, so they can do activities here together”, Perez told Spurs TV.  

“In London it’s difficult because everyone lives in a different place and sometimes it’s not easy to stay three or four days between matches, especially when you are in an English team”, added the 45-year-old.

The draw against the Citizens saw Spurs slipping to third spot in the Premier League table and their north London rivals Arsenal climbing up to second position.

Pochettino’s men will next face Wycombe Wanderers in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Saturday at White Hart Lane.
 