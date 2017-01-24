West Ham’s Confidence Boosted By Breaking Into Top Ten Admits Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham centre-back Winston Reid has revealed that entering in the top half of the Premier League table has boosted his side’s confidence.



The Hammers began the new year with back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.











However, Slaven Bilic’s men then won their next two games against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough and now stand at tenth spot in the Premier League table.



Reid, who has been a crucial member of Bilic’s squad and also captained his side in two Premier League matches this season, said that breaking into the top ten in the league table is a boost for his side.





“It was important for us to beat teams around us like Palace and now Boro and it’s a boost to be in the top ten”, Reid was quoted as saying by the club's official site.

“We started the season poorly and weren’t playing the best, so we had to work harder for each other and the results have come – it’s not rocket science.”



Reid has thus far made 25 appearances for West Ham in this campaign and has two goals along with three assists to his name.



Bilic’s men will welcome Manchester City to the London Stadium in their next Premier League encounter.



The two sides have already met twice this season and both times Pep Guardiola’s men emerged victorious.

