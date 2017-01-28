Middlesbrough Need Charm Offensive To Convince Jese Rodriguez Despite Agreeing With PSG

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan deal for Jese Rodriguez, but the player remains reluctant to move to the Riverside Stadium.



Boro have been in talks with PSG since the start of the month for Jese and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have finally agreed on a loan deal for the player.











However, the Spaniard remains reluctant to join Middlesbrough and has been trying to stall the move in favour of joining his home town club Las Palmas in the ongoing transfer window.



Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka recently said that he remains hopeful of convincing the player and it has been claimed that he has been speaking with Jese every day in order to tilt the scales towards Boro.





PSG are also keen to see the player move to the Riverside Stadium and remain reluctant to agree a deal with Las Palmas primarily because of financial reasons as the Spanish club want the French champions to bear a lion’s share of Jese's salary.

The 23-year-old joined PSG from Real Madrid in the summer, but has remained a bit part player under the tutelage of Unai Emery at the Parc des Princes in the current campaign.



Middlesbrough have moved a step closer towards Jese by getting a deal over the line with PSG, but the difficult part of convincing the player still remains a hurdle for the Premier League outfit.

