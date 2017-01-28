Sunderland Still Keen On Greece Star But Agent Involved Keeping Mum

Follow @insidefutbol





The CEO of the company responsible for a potential transfer for Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris insists that it is for Sunderland and the Portuguese club to comment on a proposed move.



Premier League outfit Sunderland are keen on the Greece international as they aim to make additions before the transfer window shuts.











Sunderland are claimed to have already made a proposal to Benfica which left the Portuguese giants cold, but the Black Cats' interest in Samaris continues.



It is claimed Benfica are looking for around €20m for Samaris.





The status of any potential deal is unclear though, with the CEO of GIC Career Management, who are claimed to be working on the deal, remaining coy.