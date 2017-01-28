Sunderland Still Keen On Greece Star But Agent Involved Keeping Mum

The CEO of the company responsible for a potential transfer for Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris insists that it is for Sunderland and the Portuguese club to comment on a proposed move.
Premier League outfit Sunderland are keen on the Greece international as they aim to make additions before the transfer window shuts.
Sunderland are claimed to have already made a proposal to Benfica which left the Portuguese giants cold, but the Black Cats' interest in Samaris continues.
It is claimed Benfica are looking for around €20m for Samaris.
The status of any potential deal is unclear though, with the CEO of GIC Career Management, who are claimed to be working on the deal, remaining coy.
"This is a matter between Sunderland and Benfica", Cesar Boaventura told Portuguese outlet Noticias Ao Minuto, when asked about the status of the transfer.
Benfica signed Samaris from Greek giants Olympiacos in 2014 for €10m and he penned a deal running until the summer of 2019.
He has helped Benfica win the last two Portuguese Primeira Liga titles, as well as two successive Portuguese League Cups.