Liverpool Interest In Celtic Target Confirmed

A source close to Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru's agent has confirmed Liverpool want the Nigerian, while explaining he is not sure how much longer the Belgian club can keep the in-demand talent, who has also been linked with Celtic.



Onyekuru is increasingly being linked with leaving Eupen before the transfer window closes this month, but the Belgian side are holding firm at present and insisting he will not be sold.











The 19-year-old has gone AWOL and did not feature in Eupen's midweek league draw against Standard Liege.



Eupen have already knocked back a bid of €1m from Celtic for Onyekuru, who has ten goals in the Belgian top flight to his name this season.





And now someone working closely with Onyekuru's agent has confirmed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are indeed also showing interest in the Nigerian.