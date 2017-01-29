XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/01/2017 - 16:01 GMT

Liverpool Interest In Celtic Target Confirmed

 




A source close to Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru's agent has confirmed Liverpool want the Nigerian, while explaining he is not sure how much longer the Belgian club can keep the in-demand talent, who has also been linked with Celtic.

Onyekuru is increasingly being linked with leaving Eupen before the transfer window closes this month, but the Belgian side are holding firm at present and insisting he will not be sold.




The 19-year-old has gone AWOL and did not feature in Eupen's midweek league draw against Standard Liege.

Eupen have already knocked back a bid of €1m from Celtic for Onyekuru, who has ten goals in the Belgian top flight to his name this season.
 


And now someone working closely with Onyekuru's agent has confirmed Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are indeed also showing interest in the Nigerian.

The source told Owngoalnigeria.com: "His agent told me about Liverpool’s interest yesterday when I tried to reignite Fenerbahce’s interest in his services.

"I don’t how long Eupen can hold on to him, he is a very good player."

And while he admits Eupen do not want to lose Onyekuru, he believes the Belgian side may soon have no choice.

"He will most likely leave Eupen before the end of this transfer window despite their hard stance.

"They could be forced to cash in on him."

Onyekuru helped Eupen gain promotion to the Belgian top flight last season, while his goals have allowed the minnows to sit in 13th spot in the Jupiler Pro League this term.
 