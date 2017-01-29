Roma Closing In On Deal For Chelsea And Tottenham Admired Midfield Sensation

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are working out the final details of an agreement with Atalanta that could see Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Franck Kessie move to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer.



The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has made an impression in his first full season in Serie A and has attracted attention from some of the big wigs of European football.











Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham have been keeping a close watch on his showings and even Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the Ivorian.



However, it seems Roma could steal a march on all of Kessie’s suitors and get a deal done to sign the young midfielder from Atalanta for next season.





The Giallorossi have been in talks with Atalanta over a deal and are prepared to offer a fee of around €25m, a figure expected to satisfy the needs of the Serie A outfit.

And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, a deal is on the cards as the two clubs are working out the final details of an agreement over Kessie’s move to the Italian capital.



The young midfielder will continue at Atalanta for the time being, but if everything remains on course, the 20-year-old will join Roma at the start of the summer transfer window.



Atalanta would also likely grab young Roma defender Riccardo Marchizza as part of the deal.

