XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2017 - 22:29 GMT

Southampton Target Mamadou Sakho Coy About Liverpool Exit

 




Mamadou Sakho is remaining coy over potentially leaving Liverpool in this month's transfer window.

The centre-back has been claimed to be weighing up switching to Southampton or Spartak Moscow before the window slams shut on Tuesday evening.




Sakho has been frozen out of the first team at Liverpool after falling foul of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and has not clocked up a single minute of senior football this term.

He has not yet sealed an exit though and is remaining coy over whether it will happen this month.
 


"The transfer window is not over, we'll see", Sakho said on Canal+, when asked about a move.

The defender though is not eyeing a return to France yet, as he is planning to continue his adventure abroad.

"A return to PSG? To answer sincerely, since I have had a wonderful adventure abroad, because it is marvellous both in a sporting and family sense, I still think I have some beautiful adventures to live abroad.

"But why not Paris after?" Sakho added.

The centre-back had been tipped to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window as Klopp declared him surplus to requirements, but Sakho vowed to fight his way back into the first team.

He has though had to make do with football for the Reds Under-23 side this term in order to keep match sharp.
 