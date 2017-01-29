Southampton Target Mamadou Sakho Coy About Liverpool Exit

Mamadou Sakho is remaining coy over potentially leaving Liverpool in this month's transfer window.
The centre-back has been claimed to be weighing up switching to Southampton or Spartak Moscow before the window slams shut on Tuesday evening.
Sakho has been frozen out of the first team at Liverpool after falling foul of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and has not clocked up a single minute of senior football this term.
He has not yet sealed an exit though and is remaining coy over whether it will happen this month.
"The transfer window is not over, we'll see", Sakho said on Canal+, when asked about a move.
The defender though is not eyeing a return to France yet, as he is planning to continue his adventure abroad.
"A return to PSG? To answer sincerely, since I have had a wonderful adventure abroad, because it is marvellous both in a sporting and family sense, I still think I have some beautiful adventures to live abroad.
"But why not Paris after?" Sakho added.
The centre-back had been tipped to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window as Klopp declared him surplus to requirements, but Sakho vowed to fight his way back into the first team.
He has though had to make do with football for the Reds Under-23 side this term in order to keep match sharp.