Southampton Target Mamadou Sakho Coy About Liverpool Exit

Mamadou Sakho is remaining coy over potentially leaving Liverpool in this month's transfer window.



The centre-back has been claimed to be weighing up switching to Southampton or Spartak Moscow before the window slams shut on Tuesday evening.











Sakho has been frozen out of the first team at Liverpool after falling foul of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and has not clocked up a single minute of senior football this term.



He has not yet sealed an exit though and is remaining coy over whether it will happen this month.





"The transfer window is not over, we'll see", Sakho said on Canal+, when asked about a move.