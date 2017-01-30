Las Palmas Agree Loan Move For Middlesbrough Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Las Palmas have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Middlesbrough target Jese Rodriguez on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.



Rodriguez’s future at PSG has been a topic of conjecture over the last month with the French champions trying to offload him in the ongoing window after he failed to settle down at the club.











Joining PSG from Real Madrid in the summer, the Spaniard remained a bit part player under Unai Emery and it has been claimed that he is on his way back to Spain.



After weeks of negotiations Las Palmas have managed to strike a deal with the French champions and sign the forward on a loan deal until the end of the season.





The Spanish side have agreed to pay about half of the player’s current salary, with PSG bearing the rest of his wages as part of the agreement between the two clubs.

Middlesbrough tried hard to capture Rodriguez and even had a deal agreed with PSG, but the player, who remained reluctant to move to England, pushed for a move to his home town club Las Palmas.



And it seems his desire to return to Spain forced PSG’s hand to agree a deal with Las Palmas, who did admit that they don’t have the financial muscle to compete with Rodriguez’s other suitors.

