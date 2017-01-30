XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/01/2017 - 10:39 GMT

Leicester See Two Bids For Senegal International Knocked Back

 




Belgian giants Anderlecht have knocked back two offers from Leicester City for Senegalese defender Kara Mbodj.

Currently 15th in the league table, the Premier League champions are in the market for players ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline and Claudio Ranieri remains keen to add to his defensive resources this month.




It has been claimed that Leicester have zeroed in on Anderlecht’s 27-year-old defender Mbodj and have made a move for the player in order to take him to England before the window slams shut tomorrow.

However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht have so far resisted Leicester’s attempts for the defender and have knocked back two offers from the Premier League champions.
 


Leicester’s last offer was claimed to be around £8.5m and it remains to be seen whether they make another improved bid in order to test the Belgian giants’ resolve before the deadline.  

The Senegalese defender, who has been the bedrock of his side’s defence, joined Anderlecht from Genk in the summer of 2015 and has clocked up 62 appearances for the club.

Mbodj, who has a contract until 2019 with Anderlecht, has also earned 39 caps for Senegal and was recently involved in national team duty in the African Cup of Nations.
 