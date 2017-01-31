Asmir Begovic On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has announced his squad for his side's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield this evening.



The Chelsea manager has rarely meddled with his back three this season and has gone with the tried and tested combination of David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Cesar Azpilicueta. N’Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic will marshal the midfield area with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso providing width as the team’s wing backs.











Eden Hazard and Willian will provide attacking impetus to the Chelsea side with Diego Costa again leading Conte’s forward line at Anfield. Asmir Begovic is on the bench despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, with Pedro, Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi to give him company.



The Blues will be looking to sound the death knell on Liverpool’s flickering title hopes by inflicting a fourth straight defeat for the Reds in all competitions today.



Chelsea team vs Liverpool



Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill (c), Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso, Willian, Hazard, Costa



Substitutes: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

