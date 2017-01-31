Crystal Palace Follow Leicester City In Having Bid For Defender Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian outfit Anderlecht have rejected a £10m bid from Crystal Palace for Senegalese defender Kara Mbodj.



The Eagles, who are currently 18th in the league table with 16 points from 22 games, are keen to bolster their squad for the second of the season as they aim to avoid relegation.











It has been claimed that Crystal Palace have identified Mbodj as a possible January recruit and want to land the centre-back before the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday.



However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht have knocked back Crystal Palace’s offer to sign the 27-year-old.





Anderlecht have also rejected two offers from Premier League champions Leicester City for Mbodj, with the Foxes’ second bid claimed to be around £8.5m.

It remains to be seen if Leicester and Crystal Palace put in a fresh bids for Mbodj on deadline day.



Besides helping Anderlecht’s defence, Mbodj has also scored once and provided three assists in 21 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.

