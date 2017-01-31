Crystal Palace Pushing To Complete Signing of Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are trying to push through a deal to sign out-of-favour Everton striker Arouna Kone on deadline day, according to the BBC.



Signed by Robert Martinez from Wigan in 2013, the 33-year-old striker has not been part of a Premier League squad since September for Everton and is ready to leave the club.











With his contract expiring in the summer, the Ivory Coast international has found a taker in Palace who are looking to get a deal over the line to sign him in the final hours of the window.



Kone is expected to join the Eagles on a loan deal until the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer in the summer.





Sam Allardyce has been looking to bolster his squad on deadline day and it seems Kone could be one of the players who could become part of his team for the second half of the season.

He has made 59 senior appearances for Everton since joining the club in 2013 and has scored ten goals for the Merseyside giants, but has found no favours with Ronald Koeman this season.



Kone has played just 76 minutes of football over six appearances this season and will be looking to rekindle his fading career at Selhurst Park in the second half of the campaign.

