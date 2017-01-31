XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 20:42 GMT

Crystal Palace Pushing To Complete Signing of Everton Star

 




Crystal Palace are trying to push through a deal to sign out-of-favour Everton striker Arouna Kone on deadline day, according to the BBC.

Signed by Robert Martinez from Wigan in 2013, the 33-year-old striker has not been part of a Premier League squad since September for Everton and is ready to leave the club.




With his contract expiring in the summer, the Ivory Coast international has found a taker in Palace who are looking to get a deal over the line to sign him in the final hours of the window.

Kone is expected to join the Eagles on a loan deal until the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer in the summer.
 


Sam Allardyce has been looking to bolster his squad on deadline day and it seems Kone could be one of the players who could become part of his team for the second half of the season.  

He has made 59 senior appearances for Everton since joining the club in 2013 and has scored ten goals for the Merseyside giants, but has found no favours with Ronald Koeman this season.

Kone has played just 76 minutes of football over six appearances this season and will be looking to rekindle his fading career at Selhurst Park in the second half of the campaign.
 