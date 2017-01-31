Everton And Tottenham Hotspur Battling For Young Dutch Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are battling it out for the signature of Feyenoord starlet Ozancan Kokcu in the summer.



With the winter window entering its final few hours, the focus is slowly expected to shift towards the big summer transfer window and Everton and Tottenham have a target in mind.











According to Dutch news outlet Voetbal Primeur, Tottenham and Everton are interested in snapping up young Feyenoord attacking midfielder Kokcu at the end of the season.



The 18-year-old’s contract with the Dutch club is set to expire in the summer and his representatives have failed to agree on a new deal with Feyenoord, leading to speculation over his future.





He is attracting keen interest from England with Everton and Tottenham interested and his suitors would only have to pay a compensation fee to Feyenoord if they can convince Kokcu to come.

The Dutchman’s agent has already talks with a number of clubs over his client’s future and he is not expected to have a shortage of offers on his table at the end of the current campaign.



Formerly of the Groningen academy, the attacking midfielder has impressed with Feyenoord’s youth teams and has also trained with the first team squad.

