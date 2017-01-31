Inter Knock Back Chelsea Approach For Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have had an approach for Inter winger Antonio Candreva rebuffed by the Italian club.



Blues boss Antonio Conte is making full use of his contact book to scour his native Italy for reinforcements this month and close to the closure of the window he has zeroed in on Inter.











According to Sportitalia, Chelsea made a move to sign Candreva, asking Inter whether they would be willing to allow the Italy international to leave.



But Inter's answer was a firm no, meaning Candreva will not be making the move to Stamford Bridge this month.





Chelsea have since moved on to another Inter winger.