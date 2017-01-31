XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 10:43 GMT

La Liga Club In For Sunderland Target Leonardo Ulloa, Player Wants Spain Switch

 




La Liga side Alaves want Leonardo Ulloa, with the Leicester City forward also interested in joining the Spanish outfit, according to Madrid-based daily Marca.

The Argentine, who helped Leicester to win the Premier League title last season, has struggled for game time in the present campaign and he has told the Foxes he does not wish to play for the club any longer, as he seeks to force a switch away.




Ulloa has thus far clocked up just 485 minutes over 19 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes this term, scoring once.

Sunderland have made a bid for Ulloa, but Leicester have rejected it as it does not meet their valuation and they have no desire to sell to Premier League rivals.
 


Ulloa is involved in a standoff with Leicester, as he looks to leave.

Alaves are now keen to sign Ulloa before the transfer window slams shut this evening.

It has been claimed that Ulloa is keen to join Alaves, but it is unclear if they can do a deal with Leicester.

Ulloa, who joined Leicester from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2014, is contracted with the Foxes until 2018.
 