06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/01/2017 - 18:47 GMT

Michel Vorm Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sunderland Confirmed

 




Fixture: Sunderland vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Premier League fixture against struggling Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Spurs go into the game tipped to take all three points and keep the pressure up on league leaders Chelsea, who are also in action this evening away at Liverpool.




Mauricio Pochettino will want no slip ups against David Moyes' men and to get the job done has Harry Kane to lead the attack, while he is supported by Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli. Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama will look to control midfield, while at the back, Toby Alderweireld is a steadying presence. Michel Vorm is in goal as Hugo Lloris misses out through illness.

From the bench, the Spurs boss has available Vincent Janssen if he needs to throw on another striker, while Kevin Wimmer is a defensive option for the Argentine.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sunderland

Vorm, Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Rose, Dembele, Wanyama, Alli, Eriksen, Son, Kane (c)

Substitutes: Lopez, Carter-Vickers, Davies, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Janssen
 