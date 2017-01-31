Southampton Confirm Manolo Gabbiadini Signing

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli.
The Saints have been chasing Gabbiadini in recent days and were finding it tough to nail down a deal with the Serie A side, who were reluctant sellers.
But a deal has been done and the former Sampdoria striker has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 at St. Mary's.
Gabbiadini had been tipped to leave Napoli last summer after growing unhappy at a lack of regular first team football, but he stayed put.
The striker attracted interest from a clutch of Premier League teams, including Stoke City, Sunderland, West Ham and West Brom, but it is Southampton who have grabbed his signature.
Gabbiadini, 25, started his career in the youth ranks at Atalanta.
He counts Juventus, Cittadella, Bologna and Sampdoria amongst his former clubs and has been capped six times by Italy.