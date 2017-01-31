XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/01/2017 - 22:09 GMT

Southampton Confirm Manolo Gabbiadini Signing

 




Southampton have confirmed the signing of Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli.

The Saints have been chasing Gabbiadini in recent days and were finding it tough to nail down a deal with the Serie A side, who were reluctant sellers.




But a deal has been done and the former Sampdoria striker has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 at St. Mary's.

Gabbiadini had been tipped to leave Napoli last summer after growing unhappy at a lack of regular first team football, but he stayed put.
 


The striker attracted interest from a clutch of Premier League teams, including Stoke City, Sunderland, West Ham and West Brom, but it is Southampton who have grabbed his signature.

Gabbiadini, 25, started his career in the youth ranks at Atalanta.

He counts Juventus, Cittadella, Bologna and Sampdoria amongst his former clubs and has been capped six times by Italy.
 