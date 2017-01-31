Southampton Confirm Manolo Gabbiadini Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton have confirmed the signing of Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli.



The Saints have been chasing Gabbiadini in recent days and were finding it tough to nail down a deal with the Serie A side, who were reluctant sellers.











But a deal has been done and the former Sampdoria striker has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 at St. Mary's.



Gabbiadini had been tipped to leave Napoli last summer after growing unhappy at a lack of regular first team football, but he stayed put.





The striker attracted interest from a clutch of Premier League teams, including Stoke City, Sunderland, West Ham and West Brom, but it is Southampton who have grabbed his signature.