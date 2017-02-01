I’ve Heard Great Things – Rangers New Boy Can’t Wait To Work With Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jak Alnwick has expressed his hope of seeing his career progress with the assistance of goalkeeping coach Jim Stewart at Ibrox.



The Gers confirmed the 23-year-old as their latest signing on deadline day, the goalkeeper putting pen to paper with the Scottish giants.











The former Newcastle United man is Rangers' third signing after the arrivals of Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman earlier in the month and is now hoping to get going with assistance from his team-mates and the coaching staff.



The 23-year-old made a special mention of the goalkeeping coach, of whom he has heard a lot about from different people at different times.





“I’ve had little chats with different people about Jim Stewart and every person I have spoken to, for example the lads who came on loan here from Newcastle, they all had great reviews about him", the young goalkeeper told his new club's official website.

“People that you speak to in football only have good words about him and I can’t wait to get out there and work with him."



Being still relatively young, Alnwick hopes to benefit from Stewart's expert guidance and become a better goalkeeper in the future.



“I am sure he will progress me as a goalkeeper and progress my career. “



For now the Sunderland academy recruit is expected to play second fiddle to number one Wes Foderingham, who has played in all 22 Premiership matches for Rangers so far.

