06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/02/2017 - 16:54 GMT

Leeds United Don’t Have Purchase Option In Deal For Loan Star

 




Leeds United do not hold a purchase option on winger Modou Barrow, it has been claimed.

The Whites swooped to bring in the wide-man on transfer deadline day just before the window closed and signed him from Swansea City on a loan deal running until the end of the season.




Leeds regularly look to insert purchase options in any loan agreements, giving them the chance to keep the player in the event he impresses at Elland Road.

But, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the deal for Barrow is a simple loan arrangement, with no purchase option.
 


Leeds could look to keep the Gambia international at the end of the campaign, but would need to open talks with Swansea in the usual way.

Barrow was signed too late to be available to feature for Leeds in the Championship this evening.

Garry Monk's men are in action away at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers.

Barrow joined Swansea in 2014 and has had loan spells at Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.
 