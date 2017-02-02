Focus On Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp Tells Mamadou Sakho

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not completely shut the door on Mamadou Sakho’s return to Anfield in the future, but has told the Frenchman to focus on Crystal Palace.



The centre-back joined Crystal Palace on loan on deadline day after he found himself completely frozen out from Klopp’s first team plans following a falling out with the Liverpool manager in the summer.











The Frenchman was unceremoniously sent back from a pre-season tour and spent the rest of the campaign training with the reserves and considering his move away from Anfield.



Despite exiling him from his squad, Klopp maintained anything can happen in six months time and wants Sakho to concentrate on doing well for the Selhurst Park outfit for the rest of the season.





However, he admits that allowing him to leave the club on loan was the right solution for the moment.

Asked if it is safe to say Sakho won’t return to Liverpool, Klopp said in a press conference: “Who knows what can happen in half-a-year.



“He needs to concentrate on his job at Palace and I will concentrate here.



“At the moment he is on loan that means he still has a contract at Liverpool.



“It’s a solution for the moment.”



Sakho will be hoping to revive his career under the guidance of Sam Allardyce at Palace and it remains to be seen whether he would like to return to Liverpool if the opportunity is there in the summer.

