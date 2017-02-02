Jurgen Klopp Impressed With Marco Silva

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on Hull City manager Marco Silva, who he believes has done a good job in spite of the challenges he has faced since being appointed.



The Reds are set to face Silva's team in the Premier League this Saturday and ahead of the match the German manager took time to assess the strength of his opponents, insisting that the appointment of the Portuguese manager has done them the world of good.











In the seven matches Silva has been in charge of Hull, the team have won three, lost three and drawn one of their matches in all competitions and Klopp believes that the Reds will have their work cut out when they visit Hull this weekend.



Klopp also took time to reveal that he sent his assistant Peter Krawietz to the Manchester United versus Hull game in midweek in order to observe their game and the final assessment on the challenge that awaits them will be done based on that match report.





"I am impressed, what can I say?" Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.

"It was a pretty interesting challenge to make the analysis, we’ll do it today finally because Peter Krawietz and some of our boys were there to watch the game live because they’ve had a lot of different line-ups and systems in the last few games and it’s interesting to watch.



"They’ve played United now three times, the power and strength of United, OK, that’s not too easy but they did really well and that’s without confidence because of the results because they don’t always get results so Silva is obviously a good manager."

