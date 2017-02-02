XRegister
06 October 2016

02/02/2017 - 21:38 GMT

West Ham Star Urges Instant Bounce Back From Manchester City Defeat

 




West Ham winger Michail Antonio has admitted that his side's 4-0 thrashing by Manchester City is tough to take, but he is keen for the Hammers to bounce back to pick up all three points against Southampton on Saturday.

The Hammers succumbed to their first loss in three Premier League matches as Pep Guardiola's side beat them 4-0 at their home on Wednesday night.




While expressing his and his team's disappointment with the loss, the 26-year-old said that his team committed a few mistakes and when playing against a side of Manchester City's quality those mistakes proved to be crucial.

The need now though is to pick themselves up and try and win the match against Southampton to put all three points on the board again and in the process climb up the table.
 


“Man City are a quality team and if we make mistakes and give them opportunities, they’re lethal on the counter attack. It’s just one of those things for us and we need to pick ourselves up", Antonio told his club's official website.  

“In the Premier League, there are tough teams every week when you play and we’ve had some quality results.

"But we played Man City and they’re a quality team and if you make mistakes in a game like this, they will punish you.

“We’ve lost but three days later we have another chance to pick up some points.”

Slaven Bilic's side are currently placed eleventh in the league table with 28 points from 23 matches, trailing tenth placed Burnley by just one point.
 