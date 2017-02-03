Brazilian Giants Chase Celtic Linked Schemer But Face Battle To Convince Over Move Merits

Follow @insidefutbol





Sao Paulo are in talks over signing Juventus midfielder Hernanes, who was linked with Celtic in the January transfer window, but may face a battle convincing the player to make the move.



Hernanes is struggling for regular first team football in Turin and was linked with both Celtic and Genoa as the transfer window clock counted down.











However, Juventus suddenly took the midfielder off the market and he had been expected to remain with the Italian champions for the rest of the season.



But according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Sao Paulo have other ideas and are pushing hard to take Hernanes to Brazil.





Sao Paulo want to scoop up Hernanes to bolster their side for the forthcoming season in Brazil, taking the 31-year-old back to his first club in football.