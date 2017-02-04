Can’t Be Anything Else – Sam Allardyce Knows Why Crystal Palace Collapsed Against Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says his side are gripped with fear in the games that matter after he watched his men drubbed 4-0 at home by fellow strugglers Sunderland this afternoon.



The Eagles were behind after just ten minutes at Selhurst Park as a mistake from Wayne Hennessey allowed Lamine Kone to put the Black Cats in front.











Didier Ndong hit an amazing 25-yard shot to put Sunderland 2-0 up in the 43rd minute, before Jermain Defoe all but killed off Palace in first half injury time, striking first in the 46th minute and then again in the 48th minute as the visitors went in 4-0 up at the break.



Palace were stunned and Sunderland controlled the game from start to finish, easing to all three points and a 4-0 victory.





Allardyce feels that there can be no other explanation than fear for how his side played in a game considered crucial to their chances of avoiding relegation.