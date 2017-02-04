Former Leeds United Star Would Understand Fans’ Unhappiness Amid Jordan Rhodes Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Ritchie has admitted anger on the part of fans would be justified as the Whites scrambled to sign two players on deadline day, while Sheffield Wednesday managed to snap up Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough.



Supporters expected Leeds to answer Garry Monk's demands for a striker in January, especially as the Yorkshire giants have a realistic chance of earning promotion to the Premier League.











Leeds were linked with the likes of West Ham United’s Ashley Fletcher and Sergi Canos, who was snapped up by Brentford from Norwich City last month.



The Elland Road outfit only managed to rope in Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow from Villarreal and Swansea City respectively on loan deals on deadline day, with manager Monk also suggesting that the club need to plan better regarding transfers.





And Ritchie, who considers Leeds to be a much bigger club than Sheffield Wednesday, conceded that it is normal for the fans to be disappointed, especially with the Owls managing to snap up Rhodes.

“I can imagine fans being angry when you have got the likes of Sheffield Wednesday bringing in Jordan Rhodes”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“I’ve got to say that in Andrea Radrizzani’s defence, the January transfer window came a bit too early for him. He is still feeling his way around the football club to know what situation he is in.



“But the fans are probably thinking they brought somebody in, even somebody on loan from a Premier League club which has shown a little bit more willing and it might have appeased the fans a little bit because they are in a fantastic position and playing really well.



“The window might have come a little bit too early for Leeds but maybe they could have gone a little bit further in their dealings.



“But fans will look at it and think ‘well where are we in the pecking order if Sheffield Wednesday can go and do that?’ as there’s no doubt that Leeds United are a bigger football then Sheffield Wednesday.”



Leeds, who beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 earlier in the week, are presently fourth in the Championship table with 54 points from 29 games.

