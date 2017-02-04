XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/02/2017 - 17:59 GMT

Handled Pressure, Showed Courage – Jermain Defoe Salutes Sunderland Win At Crystal Palace

 




Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has heaped praise on his team post their resounding 4-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

With both sides languishing in the bottom three, the onus was on each team to take what could be a vital three points.




However, the Black Cats, who dipped into the January transfer window, came out on top to hand the hosts a footballing lesson.

David Moyes' team went 4-0 up by half time by virtue of goals from Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Jermain Defoe (two), leaving the Eagles no chance of mounting a comeback in the second half.
 


Sam Allardyce's team did manage to create some chances in the second half and dominated possession only to be left frustrated by the Sunderland defence to lose a fourth game in the last five league matches.  

Post the match Sunderland striker Defoe took time to speak about his team's performance, insisting that his side had to handle the pressure and did show real courage.

"We knew it would be a difficult game coming here", Defoe was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"It is important to try and get results against the teams around you.

"The main thing was to handle the pressure and show courage. We managed to do that and to get goals.

"When you go in at half-time and you are up it is not always easy. You have got to be disciplined, professional and have to keep going and we did that. It is a great win for us.

"I thought the performance was brilliant from the first minute to the last. We have had two games in a week. Credit to the boys, everyone played their part."

And the striker makes no bones about how important the three points are.

"This is a massive, massive win for us.

"It is not only that we won the game but how we won."


 