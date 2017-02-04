Handled Pressure, Showed Courage – Jermain Defoe Salutes Sunderland Win At Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has heaped praise on his team post their resounding 4-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.



With both sides languishing in the bottom three, the onus was on each team to take what could be a vital three points.











However, the Black Cats, who dipped into the January transfer window, came out on top to hand the hosts a footballing lesson.



David Moyes' team went 4-0 up by half time by virtue of goals from Lamine Kone, Didier Ndong and Jermain Defoe (two), leaving the Eagles no chance of mounting a comeback in the second half.





Sam Allardyce's team did manage to create some chances in the second half and dominated possession only to be left frustrated by the Sunderland defence to lose a fourth game in the last five league matches.

Post the match Sunderland striker Defoe took time to speak about his team's performance, insisting that his side had to handle the pressure and did show real courage.



"We knew it would be a difficult game coming here", Defoe was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"It is important to try and get results against the teams around you.



"The main thing was to handle the pressure and show courage. We managed to do that and to get goals.



"When you go in at half-time and you are up it is not always easy. You have got to be disciplined, professional and have to keep going and we did that. It is a great win for us.



"I thought the performance was brilliant from the first minute to the last. We have had two games in a week. Credit to the boys, everyone played their part."



And the striker makes no bones about how important the three points are.



"This is a massive, massive win for us.



"It is not only that we won the game but how we won."





