Now Celtic Believe They’re Invincible, Bhoys Legend Claims

Celtic legend David Hay thinks that the Hoops have an inner belief that they are almost invincible, ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash against St. Johnstone on Sunday.



The Bhoys, who are thus far undefeated domestically in the present campaign, have managed to score and win games even if the opponents come to Paradise with a defensive mindset.











Brendan Rodgers' team edged out Aberdeen 1-0 earlier in the week and beat St. Johnstone by the same scoreline in late January, with defender Dedryck Boyata scoring the winner for the hosts on both occasions.



And Hay feels Celtic’s superb domestic form this season has instilled the belief that they can win every game even if their opponents take an ultra- defensive approach.





“Teams are now coming and sitting in again, hoping to frustrate Celtic and maybe nick something on the break”, he wrote in his column in the Glasgow Evening Times.

“But Celtic have this inner belief now that they are going to win games no matter what they are facing on the other side of the pitch.



“That doesn’t come easy, but their belief is such at the moment that they are almost, dare I say it, invincible.



“That has come through the way they are performing and with the relentless effort they are putting in.”



Celtic, who have already lifted the Scottish League Cup this season, are presently 25 points clear at the top of the league table.



They have also managed to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Inverness CT later in the month.

