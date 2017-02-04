Yes, Maybe Some Teams Have Solution To Us – Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool Lose To Hull

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has conceded that some teams may have worked out how to set up against his men, following a 2-0 defeat away at strugglers Hull City, continuing the Reds' dire run of form in 2017.
Klopp, who chose to sit out the January transfer window by making no signings, saw his side head into the game at Hull with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions.
Liverpool were dire in the opening 45 minutes at the KCOM Stadium as they failed to force the Hull goalkeeper to make even a single save and then fell behind just before the break when Alfred N'Diaye netted on his Tigers' debut.
Klopp's men tried to work their way back into the game, but an organised Hull team were difficult to break down and with the visitors taking more risks, the Tigers scored again through Oumar Niasse in the 84th minute.
Liverpool are now sliding alarmingly and Klopp concedes that some teams may have worked out how to set up against his men.
But he pointed out the Reds are still creating chances, just not taking them.
"Yes we have quality still but we have to show it, it’s not to talk about it or to find excuses", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"Maybe a few teams have found a solution to us but that doesn’t matter because we are making chances and should score goals.
"We have to earn it, deserve it, with the effort that you put into a game.
"We have to bring the quality that we have consistently. I don’t want to find excuses, it is hard to think of intelligent things to say after a match like this", he added.
Klopp also waved away talk of whether Liverpool can qualify for the Champions League this season.
"It is not the time to talk about these things, we have to show our best and then people can judge us.
"We all know how good we can be, and it’s still there, but not if we play like we did in the first half today."
Liverpool can now be knocked out of the top four on Sunday if Manchester City see off Swansea City, while Manchester United will move to within a point of Klopp's men by beating Leicester City.