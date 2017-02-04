Yes, Maybe Some Teams Have Solution To Us – Jurgen Klopp As Liverpool Lose To Hull

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has conceded that some teams may have worked out how to set up against his men, following a 2-0 defeat away at strugglers Hull City, continuing the Reds' dire run of form in 2017.



Klopp, who chose to sit out the January transfer window by making no signings, saw his side head into the game at Hull with just one win in their last nine games in all competitions.











Liverpool were dire in the opening 45 minutes at the KCOM Stadium as they failed to force the Hull goalkeeper to make even a single save and then fell behind just before the break when Alfred N'Diaye netted on his Tigers' debut.



Klopp's men tried to work their way back into the game, but an organised Hull team were difficult to break down and with the visitors taking more risks, the Tigers scored again through Oumar Niasse in the 84th minute.





Liverpool are now sliding alarmingly and Klopp concedes that some teams may have worked out how to set up against his men.