06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/02/2017 - 17:46 GMT

Just Brilliant – Moussa Dembele Hails Celtic’s 5-2 Win

 




Moussa Dembele has dubbed Celtic's 5-2 destruction of St Johnstone "brilliant" as the Bhoys moved a whopping 27 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.

It took just six minutes for Liam Henderson to hand Celtic the lead at McDiarmid Park, though St Johnstone pegged the visitors back through a Keith Watson header just past the half hour mark.




St Johnstone then stunned Celtic by taking the lead just minutes before half time after Dedryck Boyata deflected in David Wotherspoon's effort.

But Celtic were not in the mood to take prisoners in the second half and a hat-trick from Dembele, with goals in the 61st, 75th and 85th minutes, along with a goal from Scott Sinclair in the 81st minute, blew St Johnstone away.
 


Dembele was delighted with the Hoops' performance.

The striker took to Twitter and wrote: "Brilliant team performance today, great character shown with great support by the fans.

"Still unbeaten", Dembele added.

Celtic are next in action in the Scottish Cup when Inverness visit Parkhead on Saturday.

The Bhoys' next Premiership clash is at home against Motherwell on 18th February.
 