Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

Fixture: Manchester City vs Swansea City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to play host to Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



With Liverpool having slipped up against Hull City on Saturday, Pep Guardiola knows if his team can beat the struggling Swans then they will break into the top four.











Swansea have won their last two matches under new boss Paul Clement to climb out of the relegation zone, but they sill start as underdogs against the Citizens. In an effort to take all three points, Guardiola picks Gabriel Jesus up front and will be looking for the Brazilian to continue with his good form. Leroy Sane, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne will support Jesus. Fernandinho and Yaya Toure are picked in midfield, while at the back, the Citizens have John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aleksandar Kolarov.



On the bench, the Manchester City manager has Sergio Aguero if he needs to go in search of goals, while Vincent Kompany is also amongst the substitutes.



Manchester City Team vs Swansea City



Caballero, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sane, Jesus



Substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Aguero, Navas, Delph

