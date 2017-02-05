XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/02/2017 - 12:32 GMT

Sergio Aguero On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Swansea City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to play host to Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.

With Liverpool having slipped up against Hull City on Saturday, Pep Guardiola knows if his team can beat the struggling Swans then they will break into the top four.




Swansea have won their last two matches under new boss Paul Clement to climb out of the relegation zone, but they sill start as underdogs against the Citizens. In an effort to take all three points, Guardiola picks Gabriel Jesus up front and will be looking for the Brazilian to continue with his good form. Leroy Sane, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne will support Jesus. Fernandinho and Yaya Toure are picked in midfield, while at the back, the Citizens have John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Aleksandar Kolarov.

On the bench, the Manchester City manager has Sergio Aguero if he needs to go in search of goals, while Vincent Kompany is also amongst the substitutes.

 


Manchester City Team vs Swansea City

Caballero, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sane, Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Kompany, Zabaleta, Fernando, Aguero, Navas, Delph
 