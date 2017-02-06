He Didn’t Say It – Bayer Leverkusen Blast Talk Star Wants Chelsea Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen have rubbished quotes attributed to Hakan Calhanoglu, in which it was claimed the attacking midfielder has his heart set on a summer move to Chelsea.



Calhanoglu was claimed to have said that he is praying for a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, amid talk Chelsea want to snap him up.











But Leverkusen are clear that Calhanoglu said nothing of the sort, as a club spokesman rubbished the attributed quotes currently doing the rounds.



"Hakan never said that", a Leverkusen spokesman told Sport 1.





Leverkusen have Calhanoglu, who they snapped up from Hamburg, under contract until the summer of 2019.