06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/02/2017 - 11:19 GMT

He Didn’t Say It – Bayer Leverkusen Blast Talk Star Wants Chelsea Move

 




Bayer Leverkusen have rubbished quotes attributed to Hakan Calhanoglu, in which it was claimed the attacking midfielder has his heart set on a summer move to Chelsea.

Calhanoglu was claimed to have said that he is praying for a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, amid talk Chelsea want to snap him up.




But Leverkusen are clear that Calhanoglu said nothing of the sort, as a club spokesman rubbished the attributed quotes currently doing the rounds.

"Hakan never said that", a Leverkusen spokesman told Sport 1.
 


Leverkusen have Calhanoglu, who they snapped up from Hamburg, under contract until the summer of 2019.

And he has been a key man for the BayArena outfit in the current campaign.

The Turkey international has made an overall 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing his team-mates with seven assists.

He has also had a key impact against some of the Bundesliga's biggest teams, scoring against Bayern Munich, providing two assists against Borussia Dortmund and one assist against RB Leipzig.
 