It’s Going To Be Good – Liverpool Talent Delighted With MLS Loan

MLS side Real Salt Lake have snapped up forward Brooks Lennon on loan for the season from Premier League giants Liverpool and he is relishing the year ahead.



Lennon spent time in the youth academy at Real Salt Lake before being scooped up by Liverpool, with the 2014/15 campaign where he netted an astonishing 35 goals for the American club's Under-18s especially catching the Reds' eye.











Now Lennon is back in the United States and is hoping to kick on back in familar surroundings.



He told Real Salt Lake's official site: "I’m really happy to be back for this year.





"I think it’s going to be a good year with a good group of guys. I’m excited and I think this group can go far", Lennon added.