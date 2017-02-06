XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/02/2017 - 21:47 GMT

It’s Going To Be Good – Liverpool Talent Delighted With MLS Loan

 




MLS side Real Salt Lake have snapped up forward Brooks Lennon on loan for the season from Premier League giants Liverpool and he is relishing the year ahead.

Lennon spent time in the youth academy at Real Salt Lake before being scooped up by Liverpool, with the 2014/15 campaign where he netted an astonishing 35 goals for the American club's Under-18s especially catching the Reds' eye.




Now Lennon is back in the United States and is hoping to kick on back in familar surroundings.

He told Real Salt Lake's official site: "I’m really happy to be back for this year.
 


"I think it’s going to be a good year with a good group of guys. I’m excited and I think this group can go far", Lennon added.

Lennon, 19, clocked up 12 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Liverpool's Under-23s this season, scoring two goals.

He links up with a Real Salt Lake side that finished in sixth spot in the Western Conference in the MLS last term.

Real Salt Lake kick off their 2017 MLS campaign by playing host to Toronto FC on 4th March.
 