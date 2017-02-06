XRegister
06/02/2017 - 12:23 GMT

Not My Concern – Manchester United Legend Holds Off Gabriel Jesus Praise

 




Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has refused to be drawn into commenting on Manchester City sensation Gabriel Jesus, apart from admitting he is happy to see young players being given a chance.

Manchester City snapped Jesus up from Brazilian side Palmerias last summer, but the 19-year-old only arrived at the Etihad Stadium when the winter transfer window opened this year.




He has wasted little time in making a big impact with Pep Guardiola's men and is now keeping Sergio Aguero out of the side.

Jesus scored both Manchester City's goals in their 2-1 win against Swansea City on Sunday, rescuing the Citizens by scoring his second in injury time.
 


Yorke though, who turned out for Manchester City's rivals, Manchester United, from 1998 until 2002 and won the Champions League along with three Premier Leagues, is in no mood to reflect on Jesus' feats apart from hailing a youngster being given a chance.

He was quoted as saying by Gulf News, when asked about Jesus: "That's not my concern.

"It's nice to see young players given their opportunities to play, though."

Manchester City have now pushed into the top four in the Premier League and sit in third spot, two points ahead of Arsenal and four ahead of rivals Manchester United, who are sixth.
 