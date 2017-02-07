XRegister
06 October 2016

07/02/2017 - 13:17 GMT

Arsenal Scout Watches Target In FC Porto v Sporting Lisbon Clash

 




Arsenal scout Luis Boa Morte was present at the Estadio do Dragao to watch Danilo Pereira in action during FC Porto’s 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon at the weekend, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo.

The Gunners have been long-time admirers of the Porto defensive midfielder, who has been in good form in the present campaign.




Besides helping his team’s defence and marshalling the midfield, the 25-year-old has also scored two goals and provided an assist in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Danilo signed a fresh contract with Porto last month which increased his release clause from €40m to €60m, but it seems that has not put off the Gunners from keeping tabs on the Portugal international.
 


The midfield general, who set up Porto’s second goal against Sporting Lisbon, is contracted with the club until 2021.

It has been claimed that Arsenal have previously also sent scouts in Portugal to watch Danilo at close quarters.

And Boa Morte is expected to have prepared a report on Danilo's performance to send to Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The midfielder also has 17 caps and goal for Portugal to his name.
 