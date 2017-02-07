Crystal Palace Star Admits Marseille Approach Flattering But Not Planning Eagles Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye admits that being wanted by Marseille last month was flattering, but has insisted that he is focused on his life in England at the moment.



After an unsuccessful stint at Paris Saint-Germain, the French midfielder returned to England with Palace in the summer of 2015 and has been an important member of their squad.











The midfielder remains an important part of Palace’s plans and despite Marseille making a move to try to sign him, Cabaye stayed put at Selhurst Park.



The Frenchman admits that interest from a great French club such as Marseille is always flattering, but stressed that he is focused on doing well with Palace and on his life in England.





Asked by French sports daily L’Equipe about Marseille making a move for him, Cabaye said: “It’s flattering as Marseille are already one of the great French clubs.

“But I have my life in London, my club, and I am focused on that.”



Making 24 appearances this term, Cabaye has clocked up 64 outings for Crystal Palace in total and also played in the FA Cup final last season.



The Frenchman has a contract until 2018 with the Eagles and Palace boss Sam Allardyce will want him at his best in the battle against relegation.

