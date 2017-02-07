Inverness Won’t Take Risks Despite Cup Game, Celtic Legend Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Tom Boyd thinks Inverness CT will not be coming to Parkhead on Saturday with an attacking mindset, despite it being a Scottish Cup encounter.



The Hoops are yet to lose a domestic game this season, with their sole draw coming against the Jags in a Scottish Premiership fixture in September.











Celtic, who presently find themselves 27 points clear at the top of the league table, have already won the Scottish League Cup in the present campaign.



Brendan Rodgers’ team will be heading into the weekend’s game on the back of 5-2 win over St. Johnstone last Sunday; Moussa Dembee netted a hat-trick in that game after coming on as a second half substitute.





And Boyd believes the way Celtic have been playing, he does not feel Inverness will be taking an attacking approach against the Scottish champions, regardless of it being a cup game.

“You would like to hope so, but I don’t think so”, he told Celtic TV, when asked if he thinks Inverness will be more attacking, with it being a cup game.



“The reason is the manner in which we have been playing.



“We are back to a recognised striker, who is banging in goals, and we are stronger for that.



“But I would imagine that the way we are playing, we will be able to impose ourselves on the game.



“Inverness haven’t beaten us this season, they are the only team against whom we have dropped anything domestically, and we want to keep that going.”



Following Saturday’s meeting with Inverness, Celtic will take on Motherwell in the league a week later.

