06 October 2016

07/02/2017 - 11:23 GMT

It’s Impressive – Celtic Legend Points To Youngster Catching Brendan Rodgers’ Eye

 




Former Celtic star Tom Boyd has praised Jack Aitchison for being able to catch the attention of Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 16-year-old made his senior Celtic debut against Motherwell last season under Rodgers’ predecessor Ronny Deila, thereby becoming the youngest player ever to represent the club in a competitive match.




Aitchison, who marked his debut by scoring with his first touch, was however overlooked by Rodgers at the beginning of this season as he featured for the development team.

But Rodgers decided to bring on Aitchison as a late substitute during Celtic’s 4-0 win over Hearts in late January; the starlet made an immediate impact as he won his side a penalty, which resulted in the Bhoys scoring their fourth and final goal.
 


And Boyd lauded Aitchison for managing to be in Rodgers’ scheme of things, despite the Northern Irishman having a big and quality squad at his disposal.

“He has done what he needed to do to be in the frame of mind of the manager”, he said on Celtic TV, when asked about Aitchison.

“Brendan is a new manager to him, Jack had played towards the end of last season.

“He has come in and impressed a new manager again.

“And the squad which we have got and the standards which we have got, it’s impressive.”

Aitchison, who is a product of Celtic’s youth system, is contracted with the club until 2019.
 