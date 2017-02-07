Spurs And Arsenal Games Could Spark Liverpool Recovery Believes Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes the Reds could turn around their season if they manage to attain positive results in their upcoming home Premier League clashes against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal respectively.



Jurgen Klopp’s team, who were in great form in the early parts of the season, have managed to win just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.











Liverpool’s recent slump saw them knocked out of the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, in addition to dropping out of the top four for the first time since September, following their 2-0 loss to relegation-threatened Hull City.



But Mellor thinks Liverpool, who boast a good record against the big teams this season, can get their season back on track if they fare well against Spurs and the Gunners at Anfield.





“Our record has been decent against the top sides and Spurs are certainly going to be one of our rivals this season, as are Arsenal”, he said on LFC TV.

“Two big home games to come, home form has been disappointing recently, but these are the sort of games which could potentially be a momentum changer in the season and turn things around for us.”



Liverpool will face Spurs on Saturday and Arsenal on 4th March, with a clash against champions Leicester City sandwiched in between on 27th February.

