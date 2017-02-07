That’s Why He’s Real Asset For Celtic – Bhoys Legend On Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tom Boyd feels Callum McGregor is an asset to Celtic due to his ability to make an impact after coming on as a substitute.



The midfielder, who was introduced in the 72nd minute by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers during his side’s 5-2 win over St. Johnstone at the weekend, with the scoreline being 2-2 at that time, provided the assist for Moussa Dembele’s third goal in the 85th minute.











McGregor has thus far made 29 appearances in all competitions this season, with the 23-year-old starting in 18 of those games.



And Boyd, who admitted that McGregor would have preferred to be involved on a more regular basis, identified the youngster as a vital squad player for Celtic.





“We need players and substitutes who can come on and have an impact”, he told Celtic TV, when asked about McGregor.

“It also means that players that can come in when somebody is injured.



“He has done that and he has done that on so many occasions.



“Unfortunately for Callum, he would rather be playing week in and week out.



“But that’s why we have got a big squad, so that we can utilise it, and the manager has used it in recent months and given the [squad] players an opportunity to play.



“He’s a fantastic player and a fantastic boy, and he is an asset for the team.”



McGregor, who has scored three times and set up seven goals in all competitions in the present campaign, is contracted with the Bhoys until 2019.



He is yet to earn a cap for Scotland but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.

