Bank On It – Tottenham Warned Liverpool Will “Definitely” Up Game By Former Reds Star

Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister has warned Tottenham Hotspur that there will be a reaction from the Reds when the two teams meet on Saturday.



Liverpool, whose manager Jurgen Klopp opted against making any signings in the winter transfer window, are on an alarming run of form and have won just one of their last ten games in all competitions, that coming in the FA Cup against League Two side Plymouth Argyle.











Klopp's side were poor for most of their game against Hull City last weekend, which was lost 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium, and McAllister thinks as a result there will surely be a reaction when Spurs visit.



The Scot is hopeful Liverpool can put in a good display, noting they have been at their best when facing the top six teams in the Premier League this season.





"We'll definitely get a reaction. Our record against the top five/six is good, that's a fact, the stats back that up", McAllister told Liverpool's official site.