Chelsea And Manchester United Linked Defender Might Still Stay Put In Summer

Manchester United and Chelsea linked defender Stefan de Vrij has not closed the door on staying at Lazio beyond the summer.



The Dutch international was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United before joining Lazio from Feyenoord after his exploits with the Netherlands in the 2014 World Cup.











His reputation has only enhanced in Italy as he has developed into one of the top defenders in Serie A and there has been widespread speculation that he will be leaving Lazio at the end of the season.



Manchester United and Chelsea are believed to be his top suitors and there is talk that even Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich could be interested if he becomes available in the summer.





However, it has been claimed that Lazio have not received any official approaches for De Vrij and according to Il Messaggero, the defender himself has not closed the door on the possibility of staying at the Rome giants.

The Dutchman is expected to consider his options and one of the options could be to sign a new and improved contract with Lazio in order to extend his stay in the Italian capital.



The 25-year-old centre-back has made 57 appearances for Lazio thus far and has a contract until the end of next season with the club.



De Vrij is also a regular in the Dutch national team and has earned 30 international caps for the Netherlands.

