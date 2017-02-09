Lyon President Defends Alexandre Lacazette Over Exit Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has defended Alexandre Lacazette regarding the player’s comments about leaving the club this summer.



The striker, whose present contract with Lyon runs until 2019, has often been linked with a move away from the club in recent years.











Last summer it was claimed that both Arsenal and West Ham United were unsuccessful in making bids to sign the Lyon striker.



Although Lacazette stayed put at Lyon, he recently admitted that he could leave the club finally this summer.





As a result, the Frenchman was heavily jeered by the fans during Lyon’s 4-0 win over Nancy on Wednesday, despite him scoring and asssiting in the game.

However, Aulas, who explained that Lacazette broke down psychologically as a result of the boos from the supporters, insisted that the player never really said that he wants to leave in the summer.



The president stated that Lacazette merely said that he could follow in the footsteps of former Lyon stars Samuel Umtiti and Karim Benzema, who moved to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.



"The case of Alexandre Lacazette is symptomatic [of the times]”, Aulas told French sports daily L’Equipe.



“He is destroyed psychologically by what happened and all this because of a misunderstanding. It hurts me.



“He did not say that he wanted to leave Lyon to go to a big club.



“He was asked about the derby and at the end of his sentence, he simply said that someday, like Sam [Umtiti] or Karim Benzema, who were transferred to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, he could also do the same.”



Lacazette has been in fine form in the present campaign, scoring 22 times in 26 appearances in all competitions.

