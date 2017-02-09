Mauricio Pochettino Insists He Knows What To Expect From Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino feels he knows what to expect from Liverpool on Saturday and is expecting a tough game.



Pochettino's men are nine points behind league leaders Chelsea in the Premier League and will be desperate not to drop points at Anfield as they eye eventually reeling in Antonio Conte's side.











Spurs have already visited Liverpool this season, losing 2-1 in the EFL Cup, and Pochettino feels he has a firm handle on what to expect from Jurgen Klopp's side.



"I think that Liverpool and Tottenham have a clear idea of how we want to play", Pochettino told a press conference on Thursday.





"Maybe we are similar but not the same in our principle", the Argentine continued.