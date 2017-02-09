XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

09/02/2017 - 22:04 GMT

Nice When You’re Wanted – Jermain Defoe Talks West Ham Interest

 




Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has stressed his desire to remain focused on the job at hand, but admits he was happy to be the subject of interest from West Ham United in the January transfer window.

The Hammers, in search of attacking reinforcements, tabled a £6m bid for the former England international, but were faced with disappointment with the Black Cats rejecting the bid.




Slaven Bilic's side were expected to return with an improved offer though it didn't finally materialise, giving David Moyes the chance to keep hold of his prized asset.

The player concerned has now come out with his own opinion about the transfer saga, insisting that it is always good to hear about interest from other clubs.
 


But Defoe insists that he has been in the game long enough to know how to deal with transfer talk and focus on what he is paid to do, score goals.  

"It's always nice when you're wanted", Defoe was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"But I've been a part of this game for a long time and that's part and parcel of it now, so it was easy for me to see it and just think, 'OK, that's nice people want me, but I've got to be focused on Sunderland'.

"I realise how important the goals are, so I totally dedicate myself to preparing in the correct way so I'm ready to go."
 