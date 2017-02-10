XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/02/2017 - 12:00 GMT

Yes, It’s Possible – Celtic Star Firmly Eyeing Treble

 




Moussa Dembele says that although it is possible for Celtic to win the treble this season, he wants his side to take each game as it comes and not look too far ahead.

Brendan Rodgers’ team, who presently find themselves 27 points clear at the top of the league table, have already lifted the Scottish League Cup this season.




Celtic have also managed to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, where they will square off against Inverness CT on Saturday.

And Dembele, who explained that the hunt for the treble is on, called on the Bhoys to take one game at a time, starting with their match against Inverness at Paradise.
 


“Yeah [it’s possible]”, Dembele told Celtic TV, when asked if it’s possible for the club to win the treble this season.

“We have the win the league first then the cup.

“The league is not done yet and the cup is something different than the league.

“Cup games are always difficult and we have to go there and think about a win.

“We have to take it game by game and do our best to win on Saturday and then we will see.”

Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game this season, thrashed St. Johnstone 5-2 last weekend.

The only time the Hoops failed to win a domestic game in the ongoing campaign is when they drew 2-2 at Inverness in September.
 