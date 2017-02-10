Yes, It’s Possible – Celtic Star Firmly Eyeing Treble

Follow @insidefutbol





Moussa Dembele says that although it is possible for Celtic to win the treble this season, he wants his side to take each game as it comes and not look too far ahead.



Brendan Rodgers’ team, who presently find themselves 27 points clear at the top of the league table, have already lifted the Scottish League Cup this season.











Celtic have also managed to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, where they will square off against Inverness CT on Saturday.



And Dembele, who explained that the hunt for the treble is on, called on the Bhoys to take one game at a time, starting with their match against Inverness at Paradise.





“Yeah [it’s possible]”, Dembele told Celtic TV, when asked if it’s possible for the club to win the treble this season.

“We have the win the league first then the cup.



“The league is not done yet and the cup is something different than the league.



“Cup games are always difficult and we have to go there and think about a win.



“We have to take it game by game and do our best to win on Saturday and then we will see.”



Celtic, who are yet to lose a domestic game this season, thrashed St. Johnstone 5-2 last weekend.



The only time the Hoops failed to win a domestic game in the ongoing campaign is when they drew 2-2 at Inverness in September.

