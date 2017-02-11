XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/02/2017 - 13:15 GMT

Could Score Four, We'll Be Too Good For Cardiff – Leeds Legend Oozes Confidence

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is of the opinion that the Whites can hand out a real thrashing to Cardiff City at Elland Road this afternoon.

Despite a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town last weekend, Leeds remain on course to finish in the Championship’s playoff spots and are currently fifth in the league table.




Cardiff are the visitors at Elland Road today and Leeds have been in terrific form at home since their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in November; it was also the last time they conceded a goal in front of their fans in the Championship.

And with such a strong record at home behind them, Gray believes the Yorkshire giants could really put in a strong performance against Cardiff and hand out a pasting to the Welsh side at Elland Road.
 


He feels a big win could be important for the confidence of the Leeds side going forward and stressed the importance of the game against the Neil Warnock’s men.  

The Leeds United legend told LUTV: “I don’t think we will have to be patient, I think we will be too good for them.

“I am going for a resounding victory; I am going for three or four.

“I think we will really turn them over and I think it will be good for the side to win a game comfortably so that they can look forward to the rest of the season.

“I think it’s a big game this and the players will realise that, Garry [Monk] realises that and get the three points to push on.”

Leeds have won their last three games against Cardiff and are favourites to bag the three points today.
 